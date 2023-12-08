Aging & Style
Overland Park man sentenced to 14 months in prison for fleeing police

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 37-year-old man was sentenced to 14 months in prison, on Thursday, after attempting to elude and flee police officers.

Charges for John J. Krueger, of Overland Park, Kansas, stem from an incident on Oct. 7, 2023, when Krueger took a vehicle from a KCMO car dealership without permission.

The vehicle was later spotted in the 2700 block of Iowa Street in Lawrence, Kansas. Krueger fled northbound in that vehicle while being pursued by Lawrence police officers.

With assistance from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, police were able to stop Krueger near West 15th Street and Iowa Streets.

“We are fortunate no one was injured or killed because of Mr. Krueger’s actions,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said. “Disregarding public safety and fleeing police will not be tolerated.”

Judge Sally Pokorny also sentenced Krueger, who pleaded no contest on October 30, 2023, to serve 12 months on post-release supervision.

