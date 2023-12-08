Aging & Style
Olathe School Board approves change in bell schedules

The Olathe School District will make a decision Dec. 7 on potential changes to school hours to help busing.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Public Schools’ Board of Education agreed to a new three-tier bell schedule to begin during the 2024-25 academic school year.

In November, the district recommended changing school start times to assist with bus availability throughout Olathe. The recommended Option A, which included changes to the high school, middle school and elementary school schedules, was approved in a 6-1 vote Thursday night.

With the changes, high schools and the Prairie Learning Center will be in school from 7:40 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

Middle schools and the Heartland Early Childhood Center will go from 8:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

And the elementary schools will be in school from 8:55 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.

“This change will provide service for all eligible riders, shorter bus rides, lower capacity per bus, and more potential for field trips. Having one bus that serves two or three building levels means a smaller bus fleet, fewer miles, lower fuel costs, and no need to use a third-party transit vendor for some routes,” Olathe School District said in November in a letter sent to families.

Instead of demolishing the old state prison in Lansing, tours will be given.
Former Kansas State Penitentiary now open for public tours
Hannukah celebrations are underway with heavy hearts.
