Nelson Wastewater Facility improvement project finds new ways to save

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A vote on two actions in a Thursday meeting for the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners helped find multiple ways to save on the Nelson Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvement Project.

In that Thursday meeting, the BOCC voted to allow Johnson County Wastewater to accept a low-interest $100 million loan from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. That loan -- which has a 2.14% loan rate, below the conventional bond rate of 3.48% -- will save JCW an estimated $19 million in interest payments over the 20-year life of the loan, the County said Friday.

With the project fully designed, the BOCC also voted to increase the final project authorization to $609.9 million. The County claims cost reductions have saved the project about $61 million in savings.

The Nelson Wastewater Treatment Facility is the oldest in the Johnson County Wastewater service area. It serves all or part of the cities of Fairway, Merriam, Mission, Overland Park, Prairie Village, Roeland Park and Shawnee.

“There has been a massive amount of work and innovation done alongside our trusted partners to strategically phase this project, procure the best project estimates and sub-contractor bids, come up with creative cost-saving ideas and utilize financing options that provide much lower interest rates than traditional methods,” BOCC Chairman Mike Kelly said in a release Friday. “The result will be savings of more than $210 million for the project.”

