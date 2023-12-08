Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Nelson Wastewater Facility improvement project finds new ways to save

(Johnson County Kansas)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A vote on two actions in a Thursday meeting for the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners helped find multiple ways to save on the Nelson Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvement Project.

In that Thursday meeting, the BOCC voted to allow Johnson County Wastewater to accept a low-interest $100 million loan from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. That loan -- which has a 2.14% loan rate, below the conventional bond rate of 3.48% -- will save JCW an estimated $19 million in interest payments over the 20-year life of the loan, the County said Friday.

With the project fully designed, the BOCC also voted to increase the final project authorization to $609.9 million. The County claims cost reductions have saved the project about $61 million in savings.

The Nelson Wastewater Treatment Facility is the oldest in the Johnson County Wastewater service area. It serves all or part of the cities of Fairway, Merriam, Mission, Overland Park, Prairie Village, Roeland Park and Shawnee.

“There has been a massive amount of work and innovation done alongside our trusted partners to strategically phase this project, procure the best project estimates and sub-contractor bids, come up with creative cost-saving ideas and utilize financing options that provide much lower interest rates than traditional methods,” BOCC Chairman Mike Kelly said in a release Friday. “The result will be savings of more than $210 million for the project.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it...
Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’
Nolan Davidson passed away on Dec. 7 from injuries sustained in a crash involving a suspect...
9-year-old Nolan Davidson succumbs to injuries one week after serious car crash
Branson Aquarium named as ninth most beautiful aquarium in the U.S.
Missouri aquarium named 9th most beautiful to visit in U.S.
The Matador Club is raffling off a Nissan truck formerly owned by Kansas City Chiefs...
How to win truck owned by Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Bert L. Torrey, 81, was found dead Thursday afternoon south of Richmond on Pryor Road.
Elderly Clay County man found dead after Silver Alert

Latest News

KCK leaders score victory in renewed push to preserve, restore historic Quindaro Ruins
30-year-old Brandon Frye was sentenced to 122 months after assault on a Kansas corrections...
Lawrence man sentenced for striking Kansas corrections officer
Four Overland Park police officers previously involved in a Johnson County District Attorney...
Four Overland Park police officers at center of DA audit over misused funds resign
USA TODAY's 10Best announced Silver Dollar City's An Old Time Christmas as America's "Best...
Silver Dollar City tops list of USA Today’s 10 best theme park holiday events