Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Missing mother and child, police asking for help

Missing mother and child, police asking for help
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the community’s help locating a missing mom and her 4-year-old daughter.

24-year-old Trianna Wilborn and her daughter Aaliyah Bowen were last seen around 12:30 Thursday afternoon downtown, near 15th and Charlotte.

Seven hours later, Trianna’s red Ford sedan was seen damaged near East 70th and Chestnut with no sign of the mother nor her child.

Reports say the mother was last seen wearing a Chiefs shirt and black sweatpants while her daughter was known to be wearing pink pajamas.

If you see either one, please call 911.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it...
Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’
The Matador Club is raffling off a Nissan truck formerly owned by Kansas City Chiefs...
How to win truck owned by Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Page Communications released pictures of Metro North Crossing, which will open in Kansas City,...
New Northland restaurants announced at site of former mall
Taylor Swift watches an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and against the...
Taylor Swift reveals relationship with Travis Kelce began before anyone knew
File: Woman identified in deadly crash on I-70, in Independence
Woman identified in deadly crash on I-70, in Independence

Latest News

File: The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
KCK Police investigate a deadly shooting Friday morning on Greely Ave.
Missing mother and child, police asking for help
Missing mother and child, police asking for help
FIRST WARN: Tracking rain chances
FORECAST: FIRST WARN Friday afternoon, evening as showers move in
FIRST WARN Friday afternoon, evening as showers move in
FIRST WARN Friday afternoon, evening as showers move in