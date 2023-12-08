Missing mother and child, police asking for help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the community’s help locating a missing mom and her 4-year-old daughter.

24-year-old Trianna Wilborn and her daughter Aaliyah Bowen were last seen around 12:30 Thursday afternoon downtown, near 15th and Charlotte.

Seven hours later, Trianna’s red Ford sedan was seen damaged near East 70th and Chestnut with no sign of the mother nor her child.

Reports say the mother was last seen wearing a Chiefs shirt and black sweatpants while her daughter was known to be wearing pink pajamas.

If you see either one, please call 911.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.