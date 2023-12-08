Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Lucky man wins $300K while on doughnut run

FILE - The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.
FILE - The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An early morning doughnut run ended with a big surprise for a man in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the Gaffney resident stopped at a convenience store to buy a drink, doughnut and a $10 lottery ticket.

When he took the 5 Spot ticket home and scratched it, he found out he won $300,000. He woke his wife up to tell her.

“She didn’t believe me,” he told lottery officials, saying he returned to the store to check the ticket, where the store confirmed the big win.

The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it...
Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’
Nolan Davidson passed away on Dec. 7 from injuries sustained in a crash involving a suspect...
9-year-old Nolan Davidson succumbs to injuries one week after serious car crash
The Matador Club is raffling off a Nissan truck formerly owned by Kansas City Chiefs...
How to win truck owned by Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Bert L. Torrey, 81, was found dead Thursday afternoon south of Richmond on Pryor Road.
Elderly Clay County man found dead after Silver Alert
Taylor Swift watches an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and against the...
Taylor Swift reveals relationship with Travis Kelce began before anyone knew

Latest News

A memorial is growing outside of the Waynedale Kroger where a beloved cashier was fatally...
Cashier stabbed to death in store’s self-checkout area
Terry in front of his new van, delivered by Superior Van & Mobility
Star of viral ‘Back it up, Terry’ video gets a new accessible van
File - Mechanic David Stoliaruk works on the engine of a car at IC Auto in Philadelphia, May...
Employers added a solid 199,000 jobs in November in sign of a still-sturdy labor market
The Kansas Supreme Court affirms a murder conviction for a man from Lyon County.
Kansas Supreme Court affirms murder conviction for Lyon County man
Gladstone coffee shop brews up inclusivity
Gladstone coffee shop brews up inclusivity