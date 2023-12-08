Aging & Style
Lawrence man sentenced for striking Kansas corrections officer

30-year-old Brandon Frye was sentenced to 122 months after assault on a Kansas corrections officer.(Douglas County Jail)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 30-year-old Douglas County man was sentenced Friday to more than a decade in prison after striking a Kansas corrections officer.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced a 122-month sentence for 30-year-old Brandon M. Frye, who was charged and pleaded no contest to one count of battery against a law enforcement officer.

The charges were the result of a May 5, 2023, incident when Frye was in custody at the Douglas County Jail. Over two days, Frye punched, kicked, head-butted and spit on five officers.

Authorities said Frye first punched a corrections officer with a closed fist, then hit another when he kicked a cell door. As he was being moved to the maximum-security housing unit, Frye head-butted a third corrections officer, injuring them.

He then spit on a fourth corrections officer and spit on another who was attempting to retrieve his breakfast the next day.

“The public does not get to see the professionalism, commitment and courage it takes to be a corrections officer,” Valdez said. “These officers put themselves at risk every day to help keep our community safe.”

A judge also sentenced Frye to 24 months of post-release supervision.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

