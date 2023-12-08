KSU’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin enters portal following dismissal from team

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - The ongoing saga at Kansas State surrounding senior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin continued Friday.

K-State President Richard Linton publicly addressed Tomlin’s Wednesday night dismissal from the program in a letter sent to the University community, and then Tomlin followed by entering the transfer portal.

Tomlin, who is set to graduate this weekend and would have immediate eligibility for the spring semester of the 2023-24 college basketball season, entered the year as K-State’s leading returning scorer from last year’s Elite Eight team.

“The reporting that this decision was made solely due to an incident at a bar in Aggieville is not accurate,” Linton said in the statement. Tomlin was arrested in October for disorderly conduct, brawling or fighting.

Linton’s statement came less than 24 hours after head coach Jerome Tang released a ‘Hang with Tang’ video on the team’s social media feeds addressing the situation.

“We love Nae’Qwan Tomlin and we’re hurting for him and we love this University,” Tang said. “I’m in love with this University because of the special synergy that exists between the community, the University and athletics, and we have to keep that moving forward.

“We have to move forward with love and togetherness and unity,” Tang said in the video.

On Oct. 30, K-State head coach Jerome Tang announced that Tomlin would be away from the team for a period of time as part of an indefinite suspension. Later, Tang said he was treating the suspension as if it was a season-ending injury.

Wednesday, K-State athletic director Gene Taylor issued a statement announcing that Tomlin would “no longer be able to continue with the K-State men’s basketball team.” The news came less than 24 hours after Tomlin appeared on the Wildcats bench and celebrated in the stands with K-State fans following an overtime win over Villanova.

“This decision was not made lightly by me, but it is the decision warranted by the circumstances that brought it to bear,” Taylor said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.