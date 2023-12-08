KCK Police investigate a deadly shooting Friday morning on Greely Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a homicide in the 900 block of Greeley Avenue.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers rushed to a shots fired call.

After arriving on the scene, dispatch officers radioed that a gunshot victim was being transported to an area hospital.

That victim, an unidentified man, later died of his injuries.

This death is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous.

