Kansas Supreme Court affirms murder conviction for Lyon County man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court affirms a murder conviction for a man from Lyon County.

Kansas Supreme Court officials said the Supreme Court affirmed Devawn Mitchell’s convictions and sentence for first-degree felony murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing and eluding and misdemeanor fleeing and eluding.

Kansas Supreme Court officials said Mitchell had challenged Lyon County District Court’s decision finding him competent to stand trial, along with the district court’s failure to order a psychological evaluation before sentencing him. Mitchell also challenged the district court’s application of his criminal history to both of his aggravated assault conviction and to the minimum time he had to serve on his life sentence before parole eligibility.

Kansas Supreme Court officials indicated Mitchel failed to carry his burden to overcome the presumption of competence, that the district court did not abuse its discretion in not ordering a psychological evaluation before sentencing, and that Mitchell’s sentence was lawful. The Kansas Supreme Court affirmed Mitchell’s convictions and sentence.

