Injury-riddled Chiefs to be without 4 starters against Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their primary offensive weapons on Sunday.

Running back Isiah Pacheco will miss the game against the Buffalo Bills with a shoulder injury, the Chiefs announced on Friday.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill, offensive tackle Donovan Smith and safety Bryan Cook also will not play after suffering injuries against the Green Bay Packers.

Smith has been nursing a neck injury in recent games, and head coach Andy Reid confirmed that he would be out of action.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) is carted off the field after being injured against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash | AP)

Wanya Morris, a third-round pick in April’s draft, played well in Smith’s place against the Packers. He had been earning a few spot reps even before the injury, and that left him prepared to take over when Smith had to leave the game.

Tranquill was removed from the Packers after suffering a concussion, and Cook left with a sprained ankle.

Nick Bolton and Jerick McKinnon have practiced with the team this week.

Bolton has been out since having surgery for a dislocated wrist sustained during a Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

