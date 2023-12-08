How you can secure tickets to see U.S. men's national team at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Draws for the 2024 Copa America tournament were announced Thursday night, unveiling a July 1 matchup between the U.S. men’s national team and Uruguay.

Tickets for that matchup will go on sale in mid-January, the Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday.

Fans who want to sign up for an exclusive presale opportunity can do so by visiting www.CopaAmerica.com.

The Copa America tournament will be played in 14 cities from June 20 until July 14.

The match at Arrowhead Stadium will be the final Group Stage matchup for the U.S. and Uruguay.

A match at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, will be held June 25 between Peru and either Canada or Trinidad & Tobago.

Other Group Stage matches for the U.S. include a June 23 matchup with Bolivia at AT&T Stadium and a June 27 match against Panama in Atlanta.

