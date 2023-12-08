Heartland Men’s Chorus set to perform a ‘Very Merry Christmas Pageant’

Aging & Style
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of Kansas City’s legacy choruses is doing something a little different this year.

The Heartland Men’s Chorus Kansas City, in its 38th season, is turning its annual holiday concert into a fierce Christmas pageant.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done a show that has a script that goes through a storyline through the entire concert,” said Dudley Hogue, executive director of Heartland Men’s Chorus. “We have characters and judges for the pageant; the concert title is a very Merry Christmas Pageant.”

The 140-member chorus kicked off their concert series last weekend at the Folly Theater but will have a final performance at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College.

For ticket and event information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

