Hanukkah begins with heavy hearts amid war

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Hannukah celebrations are underway with heavy hearts. Hamas is holding more than 130 hostages as the eight-day Festival of Light begins.

“We’ve been in a new reality as a community since October 7th and that impacts the way we experience our holidays, as well,” said Neta Meltzer, the Director of Government and Community Engagement at the Jewish Community Relations Bureau|ACB.

Hanukkah is not the biggest holiday on the Jewish calendar, but it is extremely important to the history of the Jewish people.

“It’s a reason for all of us to come together to remember, to tell ourselves stories about our history that are the foundation of our identity now,” said Sam Von Ende.

As the conflict continues in Gaza, the Jewish community told KCTV5 they find comfort in spending time amongst each other.

“It is so important to be together in these times,” Von Ende said. “We are a religion that requires people coming together in order to even observe our traditions. By coming together, we are able to celebrate our rituals, we are able to tell our stories, remind ourselves who we are, but it also makes us very conscious of those who can’t.”

The war in Gaza has also strengthened the relationship some Jewish people have with their faith and culture.

“The traditions and rituals and the celebrations, we almost feel more connected to it now,” Meltzer said. “We want to be closer to those things, but since October 7th, there’s just been this urge to kind of connect even more deeply with our culture since that attack.”

As Hannukah begins, local leaders in the Jewish community ask for compassion.

“If you have folks in your life that celebrate Hannakuh, wish them a ‘Chag sameach’ or Happy Holiday,” said Von Ende.

“As a community, we are really determined to survive and thrive and our resilience is going to see us through this moment,” Meltzer said.

This year’s Hanukkah runs through December 15th.

