FORECAST: Rain clears after midnight with chilly start to weekend

By Alena Lee
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Scattered showers continue to move in and out of the area this evening with an isolated thunderstorm still possible. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but any storm that develops will bring the threat of heavy rain, gusty wind and lightning. Overnight is where we begin to see a big drop in temperatures. We’ll go from the mid to upper 40s at midnight into the mid to upper 30s by sunrise Saturday. By the afternoon we may not recover much with an additional cold front swinging through.

It could bring a brief flurry to extreme northern Missouri, otherwise look for temperatures in the low 40s by the afternoon. Sunday features a partly sunny but chilly day with highs back in the low 40s. Next week will be mostly quiet with temperatures near normal until late in the week. There is a small chance rain will return by next Friday just as temperatures get close to 50 degrees.

