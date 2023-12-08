Aging & Style
FORECAST: First Warn set for Friday as scattered showers possible in afternoon and evening

By Alena Lee
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A series of fronts will slide through the area from Friday into Saturday. The first one will push through half of the viewing area Friday afternoon leaving some parts out ahead of it still able to warm into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Behind the front temperatures may only warm into the mid to upper 50s, which is still above normal for this time of year. We are also looking at a chance for scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder to develop Friday afternoon and evening.

Severe weather is not expected, but any thunderstorm that develops will bring higher rain totals to the area, most locations will see anywhere between 0.10-0.25″ of rain through the entire event. Rain will clear out sooner than previously thought, which has us removing the First Warn for Saturday because impacts will not be nearly as high. The second front on Saturday though will bring in a bigger blast of cooler air as temperatures get stuck in the 40s for much of the day. Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds, but chilly as highs top out in the upper 30s and low 40s. Next week looks quiet with our weather as temperatures hover near normal each afternoon.

