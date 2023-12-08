Aging & Style
FORECAST: FIRST WARN Friday afternoon, evening as showers move in

FIRST WARN Friday afternoon, evening as showers move in
By Warren Sears
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A warm start to our Friday with increased moisture in the atmosphere. This will help with some shower development later in the day. Highs reach the upper 50s for many. We still have a dry start, with a better chance for light showers coming in during the afternoon and evening. We do still have a First Warn in place for those showers to impact some Friday evening plans. The rain does not look heavy by any means, but more of a nuisance than anything. The latest models want to try and bring a few generic thunderstorms to the south into the evening, but no severe weather is expected. Generally, the farther north/northwest you go from KC, the lower your rain chances will be. If you do get rain, the totals will be rather light. Only a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch. By midnight, most of that rain is to the east and we begin to dry out.  A cold front kicks in early Saturday morning, dropping our temperatures quite a bit into the weekend. Highs on both days will only be in the 40s, with a stronger northwest wind. This will make our wind chills even colder. The Chiefs game Sunday looks dry with the lower 40s around kickoff. We should have intervals of sun and clouds this weekend as well. Next week stays regulated in the 40s to near 50 for a few days.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

