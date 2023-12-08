Family, friends of late mayor Dick Berkley share memories at celebration of life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family and friends of the late Kansas City Mayor Richard Berkley gathered to celebrate his life Thursday.

Berkley died last week at the age of 92, he is the only Jewish and three-term mayor in Kansas City history.

Berkley Riverfront Park opened in 1999 and was named after the former mayor because of all the leadership and service he gave to Kansas City. The park is one of many examples of how his legacy will live on.

As the Berkley family said their goodbyes, the former mayor’s children and second cousin reflected on how much he valued spending time with them and what they learned from his service to Kansas City.

“My hope for today is that we come away today less sad about losing him and more inspired by his life,” the former Mayor’s Daughter Elizabeth Berkley told the temple.

“If you really radiate and you work and you’re positive and you believe and you want to do good things, that all comes back to you,” Berkley’s son John added about what he learned from his dad. “And Dad loved Kansas City with all he had.”

”He had a fundamental belief that it was at the local level that he could have the greatest positive impact on people’s lives,” Bill Berkley, a second cousin, said. “And help them on a daily basis on issues that were the greatest importance to them.”

Longtime neighbors of Berkley were also in attendance and said they’ll miss how be brought the community together.

“We had many parties on Greenway Terrace, and he always brought his camera and took pictures of all of us,” Jenny Beerman recalled. “He was known to say greetings and he knew so many people.”

During his three terms, Berkley led the city’s half-cent sales tax for bonds that improved police stations, the zoo, Bartle Hall, and the airport. Plus, many more developments that make Kansas City unique today.

“The half-cent sales tax funded all the things no one could figure out how to do,” Marshall Miller told KCTV. “So that’s a fundamental of a Harvard MBA that’s learning how you run a city.”

Mayor Dick Berkley’s remains will eventually be buried at the Riverfront Park that bears his name. His family says this comforted him, knowing he’ll always be part of Kansas City even after being laid to rest.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.