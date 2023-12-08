Denver man convicted of drug-trafficking through Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Denver man was convicted of transporting fentanyl and methamphetamine through Kansas City while aboard a bus.

Ahmad Rashad Rhodes, 44, was found guilty Thursday, Dec. 7, of one count of possessing fentanyl with an intent to distribute, one count of possessing methamphetamine with an intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, as well as one count of being a felony in possession of a firearm.

Rhodes arrived in Kansas City on a bus coming from Los Angeles on March 20, 2023. As passengers got off the bus, a drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to the scent of drugs in the undercarriage of the bus in a suitcase and backpack.

Court documents said officers determined both items belonged to Rhodes, who was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Rhodes admitted to officers he had a gun in the crossbody bag he was wearing. That bag also had 3,200 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, a clear plastic baggie of 60 grams of meth, and a loaded .38-caliber pistol.

The 44-year-old told officers he was heading to Louisville after fleeing Colorado due to a pending drug-trafficking case. He had eight prior felony convictions, making the gun possession illegal as well.

Rhodes is set to be sentenced on April 11, 2024.

