Deconsolidation debate begins between Kansas cities & Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Everyone knows money troubles can complicate a relationship, and that’s exactly what is happening between Kansas City, Kansas and Wyandotte County.

Edwardsville Mayor Carolyn Caiharr has been discussing deconsolidation or an amendment to the charter that relieves some of the taxes the residents she represents have to pay.

The Unified Government has a spending problem that needs to be reeled in. What I’m listening more to is the breaking point of our residents, and they’re scared of losing their homes now.

Edwardsville and Bonner Springs did not vote for unification with Wyandotte and KCK in 1997, but the county and the three cities do share amenities.

“We’ve seen a substantial growth of economic development, especially around the Legends and the Speedway area,” Caiharr said. “When those things were coming in they were saying, ok, this is going to be our tax relief source – economic development is going to increase our revenue… we’ve not seen that.”

Caiharr said some of her residents are deciding whether to pay their BPU bill or pay for medication.

Deconsolidation of the government and city has gained momentum since Tuesday after Mayor/CEO Tyrone Garner spoke about how 44 percent of the budget, currently $420 million, goes towards paying off debt.

Former KCK Mayor and Wyandotte CEO Carol Mariniovich helped spearhead unification, and she said the possibility of bankruptcy that Garner discusses is not accurate.

“You cannot go bankrupt as a city in Kansas,” Mariniovich said. “If they do not pass a budget that’s balanced, the mayor and all the commissioners could be guilty of malfeasance. There’s nothing in the state that addresses receivership, so I don’t know where this talk is coming from, and what figures they’re using.”

She defends the big projects like the Kansas Speedway, Legends Outlets, Children’s Mercy Park and University of Kansas Health System that she helped bring to the County.

Before the Legends Outlets was built, for instance, there was a Kentucky Fried Chicken in the area, and that’s about it in the area, and the development has paid property taxes from day one.

She’s worried about the message Garner was sending during his speech.

“If you’re asking for what my advice would be to the Mayor; talk to your governing body, get to know each and every individual on that board of commissioners and keep communication open between them,” Mariniovich said. “Be on the same page, that you’re all working for the same goal, and the other is – stop listening to the people you’re listening to.”

