City of Mission commemorates 82nd anniversary of Pearl Harbor

By Nydja Hood
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - Thursday was the 82nd anniversary of Pearl Harbor. In the city of Mission, local survivors were honored in a ceremony.

On Dec. 7, 1941, a surprise attack from Japanese military killed 2,403 Americans at the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Recognized as a milestone in American history, it marked the entry of the United States into World War II. There were 56 bells rung to signify the lives of 56 fallen sailors from Eastern Kansas who survived Pearl Harbor.

“There’s freedoms that we enjoy each day,” said Mission Parks and Recreation Director Penn Almoney.

Although it’s been 82 years since that fateful day, Almoney said the city has made it its mission to never forget.

“This is just a small part of remembering that. Remembering the legacy that’s built upon the backs and sacrifices of others,” said Almoney.

The Pearl Harbor Memorial Park in Mission was dedicated in 2004. There, park benches are engraved with the names of 56 Pearl Harbor victims from Kansas.

“Taps is always touching for me,” said Navy veteran Bill Mahaffey.

Mahaffey comes from a lineage of others who served in the armed forces which is why honoring this day holds special meaning. The famous bugle call ‘Taps’ is played during military funerals and patriotic memorial ceremonies.

“You’re saying a last goodbye to the person or to the event.”

