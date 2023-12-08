Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

9-year-old succumbs to injuries one week after serious car crash

9-year-old succumbs to injuries one week after serious car crash
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - According to family on Caring Bridge, 9-year-old Nolan Davidson has died.

Davidson had been in a medically induced coma since being critically injured in a car crash on December 1st after being hit by an alleged drunk driver. The boy’s family said it happened as they were leaving a basketball game.

Family and friends of Nolan and his family spent the week praying for Nolan and raising money for his family. The GoFundMe that began five days ago when Nolan was still in the hospital raised nearly $134,000.

People gathered in Lenexa on Tuesday for a walk to honor Nolan at Sar Ko Par Trails park.

Several signs surround Nolan’s elementary school where he was a third-grade student. Those signs read ‘Nolan Strong.’

Nolan’s teachers at Christa McAullife Elementary described Nolan as an “extremely bright student with the kindest heart.”

They went on to refer to Nolan as “a natural-born leader who inspired his classmates.”

Late Thursday night Nolan’s family posted a journal entry on Caring Bridge saying Nolan was surrounded by loved ones.

“Our family is hurting but we are finding comfort knowing that Nolan’s spirit left this earth and entered into a life of eternity in heaven. We have also chosen Nolan as a “Hero Donor” in hopes that he can provide a miracle for somebody else in need.”

The Davidson Family said they will hold a celebration of life.

The man charged in the crash, Matthew Jacobo, is facing multiple charges in connection with the crash including DUI-aggravated battery causing great harm. Those charges were filed before Nolan’s passing. Jacobo is listed in jail bookings with a $1 Million bond.

Jacobo’s next court date is scheduled for December 14.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it...
Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’
The Matador Club is raffling off a Nissan truck formerly owned by Kansas City Chiefs...
How to win truck owned by Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Bert L. Torrey, 81, was found dead Thursday afternoon south of Richmond on Pryor Road.
Elderly Clay County man found dead after Silver Alert
Page Communications released pictures of Metro North Crossing, which will open in Kansas City,...
New Northland restaurants announced at site of former mall
Taylor Swift watches an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and against the...
Taylor Swift reveals relationship with Travis Kelce began before anyone knew

Latest News

9-year-old succumbs to injuries one week after serious car crash
9-year-old succumbs to injuries one week after serious car crash
The Olathe School District will make a decision Dec. 7 on potential changes to school hours to...
Olathe School Board approves change in bell schedules
Instead of demolishing the old state prison in Lansing, tours will be given.
Former Kansas State Penitentiary now open for public tours
Instead of demolishing the old state prison in Lansing, tours will be given.
Former Kansas State Penitentiary now open for public tours