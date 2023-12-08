9-year-old Nolan Davidson succumbs to injuries one week after serious car crash

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The 9-year-old who had been in a medically-induced coma since being critically injured in a Dec. 1 car crash involving an alleged drunk driver has passed away.

Nolan Davidson’s family released a statement on Caring Bridge sharing the news that the boy died on Thursday.

It is with much sorrow that our family announces the passing of Nolan Davidson this evening. Nolan was surrounded by the love of close family members and church members at the time of his passing. Our family is hurting but we are finding comfort knowing that Nolan’s spirit left this earth and entered into a life of eternity in heaven. We have also chosen Nolan as a “Hero Donor” in hopes that he can provide a miracle for somebody else in need. There will be a Celebration of Life to honor the extraordinary life of Nolan and the people he impacted. More details to come. Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of support. The love we have felt extends further than we could have ever imagined. Love, The Davidson Family

Family and friends of Nolan and his family spent the week praying for Nolan and raising money for his family. The GoFundMe that began five days ago when Nolan was still in the hospital raised nearly $134,000.

People gathered in Lenexa on Tuesday for a walk to honor Nolan at Sar Ko Par Trails Park.

Several signs surround Nolan’s elementary school where he was a third-grade student. Those signs read ‘#Nolan Strong.’

Nolan’s teachers at Christa McAullife Elementary described Nolan as an “extremely bright student with the kindest heart.”

They went on to refer to Nolan as “a natural-born leader who inspired his classmates.”

Late Thursday night Nolan’s family posted a journal entry on Caring Bridge saying Nolan was surrounded by loved ones.

“Our family is hurting but we are finding comfort knowing that Nolan’s spirit left this earth and entered into a life of eternity in heaven. We have also chosen Nolan as a “Hero Donor” in hopes that he can provide a miracle for somebody else in need.”

The Davidson Family said they will hold a celebration of life.

The man charged in the crash, Matthew Jacobo, is facing multiple charges in connection with the crash including DUI-aggravated battery causing great harm. Those charges were filed before Nolan’s passing. Jacobo is listed in jail bookings with a $1 million bond.

Jacobo’s next court date is scheduled for December 14.

