5 Things to Do This Weekend with KC Mom Collective

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KC Mom Collective has the 5 Must Do Activities for you and the family this weekend:

1)  The Muppet Christmas Carol at Kauffman Center Kansas city Symphony is performing “The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert” featuring a screening of the movie with the musical score performed live!

2) The Whoville Event at the North Kansas City Parks and Rec Center. The first 150 kids 13 and under will get to make some crafts, participate in a cookie decorating game and Santa will be there for pictures and all the fun.

3) Animal amigos, this is a special event happening at the Midwest trust center families are welcome to gather around the tree of life for a bilingual retelling of two Mexican folktales presented by “What if Puppets.”

4)  Naughty or Nice games happening tonight at the Lenexa rec center, there will be story time, cooking, painting, holiday crafts, “grouchy games” and lots more!

5)  It’s the Hanukkah Glow Party happening this Sunday at the Jewish community center. There is going to be a family friendly silent disco so kids’ parents everyone can pick their own tunes!

