Woman identified in deadly crash on I-70, in Independence
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - At 11:40 p.m. Wednesday Independence Police responded to a deadly crash on I-70.

It happened on eastbound I-70, east of Crysler.

A 2016 Honda Pilot rear-ended a 2003 Buick Rendevous in the middle lane.

The driver of the Buick was found outside her car, dead at the scene. She has been identified as 22-year-old Alanna Henlon of Kansas City.

The driver of the Honda Pilot was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

