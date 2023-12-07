Aging & Style
U.S. Highway 50 to close for emergency bridge work

(KFYR-TV)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Emergency bridge work will close a portion of U.S. Highway 50 this weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that all lanes of U.S. Highway 50 eastbound and westbound will be closed between Missouri Highway 291 south to Missouri Highway 291 north in Lee’s Summit.

The closure will be from 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, until 5 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

A signed detour will be in place sending westbound traffic onto 291 north to Blue Parkway back to U.S. 50. Eastbound traffic will be directed onto Jefferson Street to Blue Parkway back to U.S. 50.

