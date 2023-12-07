Aging & Style
Senior housing community in Pleasant Hill on day 3 of no power

By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a dangerous time of the year to be without heat, and for the third day in a row Broadway Village Senior Housing has been without electricity.

The maintenance crew at the facility are tasked with fixing the transformers, not the utility Evergy, because Broadway Village owns them. It’s a Housing and Urban Development (HUD) facility.

There are around 50 residents that live on the grounds, one is on oxygen and another is receiving hospice care, so the lack of power and heat threatens the population.

Yvonna Stapleton moved into Broadway Village a year ago, and has been staying with relatives during the night, so she can stay warm.

“Everybody’s lost food. Luckily, the temperatures haven’t been horrible, so I feel pretty thankful for that,” Stapleton said. “It’s hard couch surfing, you know, but hopefully it’ll be on today, but I’m hoping in the next day or two, fingers crossed.”

KCTV5 reached out to USDA Regional Developers to ask about replacing the transformers, some that date back to the 1970s. The State office referred us to the HUD national office, but we have not heard back yet.

The resident on oxygen has been visited by the fire department on a daily basis, as they trade out oxygen tanks to the resident.

“They’ve been here twice, I think, so I mean the community here is great. I love the community,” Stapleton said. “Pleasant Hill is a wonderful town.”

