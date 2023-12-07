Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Proposed state law would crack down on Missouri’s temporary vehicle tags

Missouri bill to crack down on temporary tags.
By Joe McLean (KCTV5)
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the many bills that have so far been pre-filed in the Missouri House of Representatives is a measure that would crack down hard on Missouri drivers with expired temporary vehicle tags.

“If that temporary tag is on there, and it’s expired, that means that individual hasn’t paid their sales tax and are most likely driving without insurance,” the bill’s sponsor, State Rep. Brad Pollitt said. “Those are all laws in the state of Missouri.”

The proposed change would allow law enforcement agents to stop, inspect, or detain a person “solely to determine whether a temporary permit is current.”

If the tag is deemed to be expired, the agent would be allowed to seize the tag and impose a fine of $200 for the violation.

“There seems to be a larger number of folks driving on temporary tags that are not just expired for a month or two, they’re expired for a year or two,” Pollitt said.

ALSO READ: ‘Any penny counts.’ Shoppers look forward to relief with food tax reduction in 2024

The Missouri Association of Auto Dealers recently estimated up to $60 million of taxes on vehicles sales were delinquent in the state.

In August, the City of St. Charles began encouraging citizens to capture a picture of any expired temporary tags and report them to police.

The next month, the city’s police department began confiscating the tags.

“The whole idea around the entire program is voluntary compliance to go get your vehicle properly registered,” Lt. Tom Wilkison said. “So, if they were driving around with an expired tag, it’s really no different than driving around with no tag at all.”

ALSO READ: Missouri senator pre-files K-9 justice law before 2024 session

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Warn has been issued for Saturday.
FORECAST: First Warn issued for Saturday with bigger storm system approaching
Taylor Swift watches an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and against the...
Taylor Swift reveals relationship with Travis Kelce began before anyone knew
Grayson O'Connor
Police called several times in recent years to downtown apartment where 5-year-old fell
Page Communications released pictures of Metro North Crossing, which will open in Kansas City,...
New Northland restaurants announced at site of former mall
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Latest News

File: Woman identified in deadly crash on I-70, in Independence
Woman identified in deadly crash on I-70, in Independence
Woman identified in deadly crash on I-70, in Independence
Woman identified in deadly crash on I-70, in Independence
What we're Tracking
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Unseasonably warm Thursday with highs in the 60s
Unseasonably warm Thursday with highs in the 60s
Unseasonably warm Thursday with highs in the 60s