Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Power for senior living community restored after three days without electricity

Power was restored Wednesday evening at the Broadway Village Senior Housing.
Power was restored Wednesday evening at the Broadway Village Senior Housing.(KCTV5)
By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Broadway Village Senior Living facility that houses around 50 people had its power Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. after being without power for three days.

Some of the transformers at the Pleasant Hill village were put in place in the 1970s.

It’s a dangerous time of the year to be without heat, and for the third day in a row, Broadway Village Senior Housing had been without electricity.

The USDA rural development state agency in Missouri referred KCTV5 to the Housing and Urban Development national office for questions on a permanent fix inquiry on the transformer issues.

ALSO READ: ‘Any penny counts.’ Shoppers look forward to relief with food tax reduction in 2024

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Warn has been issued for Saturday.
FORECAST: First Warn issued for Saturday with bigger storm system approaching
Taylor Swift watches an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and against the...
Taylor Swift reveals relationship with Travis Kelce began before anyone knew
Grayson O'Connor
Police called several times in recent years to downtown apartment where 5-year-old fell
Page Communications released pictures of Metro North Crossing, which will open in Kansas City,...
New Northland restaurants announced at site of former mall
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Latest News

Police Lights Generic
License stripped from former Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy over video
Darin R. Thomsen was charged with first-degree assault on a special victim, arson, domestic...
Man accused of trying to burn house down with wife, aunt trapped inside
The Matador Club is raffling off a Nissan truck formerly owned by Kansas City Chiefs...
How to win truck owned by Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon reacts after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of...
Alex Gordon to be inducted into College Baseball Hall of Fame