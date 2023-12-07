Power for senior living community restored after three days without electricity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Broadway Village Senior Living facility that houses around 50 people had its power Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. after being without power for three days.

Some of the transformers at the Pleasant Hill village were put in place in the 1970s.

It’s a dangerous time of the year to be without heat, and for the third day in a row, Broadway Village Senior Housing had been without electricity.

The USDA rural development state agency in Missouri referred KCTV5 to the Housing and Urban Development national office for questions on a permanent fix inquiry on the transformer issues.

