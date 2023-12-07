Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Police warn public of couple who steals wallets from customers at Liberty businesses

Pedro Hernandez-Diaz, 43, and Rosa Rodriguez-Ponce, 49, have been accused of stealing wallets...
Pedro Hernandez-Diaz, 43, and Rosa Rodriguez-Ponce, 49, have been accused of stealing wallets from purses and then quickly using them elsewhere.(Liberty Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After multiple reports of people having their wallets stolen at various retail businesses, Liberty police have identified a pair of suspects.

Pedro Hernandez-Diaz, 43, and Rosa Rodriguez-Ponce, 49, have been accused of stealing wallets from purses and then quickly using them elsewhere.

The Liberty Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding the two suspects.

They are also suspected to have been involved with similar crimes in and around the Kansas City area, officers stated.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts has been asked to contact the Liberty Police Department Investigations Unit at 816-439-4730 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

ALSO READ: License stripped from former Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy over video

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Warn has been issued for Saturday.
FORECAST: First Warn issued for Saturday with bigger storm system approaching
Taylor Swift watches an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and against the...
Taylor Swift reveals relationship with Travis Kelce began before anyone knew
Grayson O'Connor
Police called several times in recent years to downtown apartment where 5-year-old fell
Page Communications released pictures of Metro North Crossing, which will open in Kansas City,...
New Northland restaurants announced at site of former mall
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Latest News

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes said ‘terrifying’ experience prompted donation
Money (generic)
Kansas City-based CBD company to pay hefty fine for violating law
Lawrence Lights
Lawrence Lights: Drive-through show gives back to local nonprofits
Lawrence Lights: Drive-through show gives back to local nonprofits
Lawrence Lights: Drive-through show gives back to local nonprofits