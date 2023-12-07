Police warn public of couple who steals wallets from customers at Liberty businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After multiple reports of people having their wallets stolen at various retail businesses, Liberty police have identified a pair of suspects.

Pedro Hernandez-Diaz, 43, and Rosa Rodriguez-Ponce, 49, have been accused of stealing wallets from purses and then quickly using them elsewhere.

The Liberty Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding the two suspects.

They are also suspected to have been involved with similar crimes in and around the Kansas City area, officers stated.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts has been asked to contact the Liberty Police Department Investigations Unit at 816-439-4730 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

