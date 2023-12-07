Aging & Style
Plan to widen part of I-49 in Cass County downsized

Leaders in Cass County said a plan to widen Interstate 49 from Grandview to Raymore has...
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RAYMORE, Mo. (KCTV) - A plan to widen a section of Interstate 49 in Cass County is scaled back. Now leaders from the impacted communities want answers.

Political and civic leaders from Raymore, Belton, Grandview, and Cass County attended the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission meeting Thursday.

The group wanted answers after the commission cut plans to widen I-49 to three lanes from 155th Street to North Cass Parkway.

The commission approved a plan in July 2022. It earmarked $10 billion to improve highways, roads, and bridges across the state of Missouri.

That plan also included $71 million to widen the six miles on I-49 surrounding Belton.

Originally, the project was scheduled to begin in the summer of 2024.

Since plans were announced, the Cass County leaders said the commission cut the project in half. Instead of expanding I-49 all the way to Raymore, the plan is to stop the expansion at MO-58 in Belton.

“This decision appears shortsighted and will present numerous issues to the entire southern region of Kansas City,” Turnbow said.

During the meeting, the mayors and civic leaders told the commission they believed the decision to change the project was made without consulting anyone in the impacted communities. The group also pointed out that development decisions and building projects have been made because of the plan to widen I-49.

Each speaker asked that the commission reinstate the entirety of the I-49 project’s scope and timeline, according to Turnbow.

Members of the commission apologized for the lack of communication and said the concerns had been heard. They did not say whether they would reconsider widening the entire stretch of I-49.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

