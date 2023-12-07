MLS Comeback Player of the Year to serve as Drum Honoree for Chiefs-Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A notable local futbol player will make an appearance ahead of Sunday’s big football game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that Sporting KC forward Alan Pulido will be the Drum Honoree before kickoff of the Chiefs and Bills’ AFC matchup.

Pulido was named the MLS Comeback Player of the Year in 2023.

