MLS Comeback Player of the Year to serve as Drum Honoree for Chiefs-Bills

Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half...
Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A notable local futbol player will make an appearance ahead of Sunday’s big football game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that Sporting KC forward Alan Pulido will be the Drum Honoree before kickoff of the Chiefs and Bills’ AFC matchup.

Pulido was named the MLS Comeback Player of the Year in 2023.

You can watch Chiefs-Bills live on KCTV5. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

