Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Mizzou adds former Clemson defensive back from transfer portal

(Jacques Doucet/WAFB-TV (CUSTOM_CREDIT) | WAFB)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The top cornerback in the transfer portal is headed to Mizzou.

Toriano Pride, a Clemson transfer and the top transfer portal cornerback according to 24/7 Sports, announced his commitment to Eli Drinkwitz on Wednesday night.

Pride is a native of East Saint Louis, Illinois, and was the sixth-ranked cornerback in the 2022 high school class.

READ MORE: Drinkwitz named SEC Coach of the Year

He played two seasons with the Clemson Tigers and was credited with 37 tackles, nine pass breakups, a sack and an interception during 26 games at Clemson in 2022 and 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Warn has been issued for Saturday.
FORECAST: First Warn issued for Saturday with bigger storm system approaching
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Taylor Swift watches an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and against the...
Taylor Swift reveals relationship with Travis Kelce began before anyone knew
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Andrew Mullin is approximately 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds and was last seen wearing orange...
Deputies ask public for help as concern grows over missing Missouri man

Latest News

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz celebrates the team's win over Kentucky in an NCAA college...
Drinkwitz named SEC Coach of the Year
Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Alabama coach Nick Saban visits Liberty North for recruiting visit
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) center and the team holds up the championship trophy...
NCAA President Charlie Baker calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes
Missouri running back Cody Schrader exults in front of the crowd after they defeated South...
Schrader wins Burlsworth Trophy as nation’s top walk-on