Mizzou adds former Clemson defensive back from transfer portal

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The top cornerback in the transfer portal is headed to Mizzou.

Toriano Pride, a Clemson transfer and the top transfer portal cornerback according to 24/7 Sports, announced his commitment to Eli Drinkwitz on Wednesday night.

Pride is a native of East Saint Louis, Illinois, and was the sixth-ranked cornerback in the 2022 high school class.

He played two seasons with the Clemson Tigers and was credited with 37 tackles, nine pass breakups, a sack and an interception during 26 games at Clemson in 2022 and 2023.

