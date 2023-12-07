Missouri aquarium named 9th in most beautiful to visit in U.S.

BRANSON, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri aquarium was recently named as the ninth most beautiful aquarium to visit in the United States.

According to a recent article published by Aquarium Store Depot, Branson, Missouri’s Aquarium at the Boardwalk, was listed at number nine out of 175 analyzed and reviewed aquariums.

Reviews were based on a data search with words used as ‘beautiful’, ‘breathtaking’ and ‘picturesque’. Each were then ranked based on the percentage of reviews using those keywords, to narrow down America’s most beautiful aquariums.

The Aquarium at the Boardwalk has many unique ways to experience the aquatic habitats, starting with a giant Octopus display as the entrance into the aquarium.

Other attractions make for the aquarium placing ninth on the list, such as underwater tunnels with an up close view of sharks and stingrays, an interactive Jelly Infinity room that showcase jellyfish and .

The Branson Aquarium opened its doors in November of 2020 and was recently one of two named as 2023 Best Indoor Attraction.

Birch Aquarium in La Jolla, California came in third while Butterfly House and Aquarium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota placed second on the list.

The number one spot went to Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit, Michigan with over 30 percent of visitor reviews referencing its beauty.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.