Man accused of trying to burn house down with wife, aunt trapped inside

Darin R. Thomsen was charged with first-degree assault on a special victim, arson, domestic...
Darin R. Thomsen was charged with first-degree assault on a special victim, arson, domestic assault and assault on a law enforcement officer.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has accused a 48-year-old man of trying to burn down a house with his wife and her elderly aunt trapped inside.

Darin R. Thomsen was charged with first-degree assault on a special victim, arson, domestic assault and assault on a law enforcement officer.

A probable cause document details that Thomsen’s wife called 911 in the early hours of Wednesday morning at her home in the 7900 block of Arnote Road in Pleasant Valley.

The woman said Thomsen, her estranged husband, was not supposed to be in the home and was threatening her.

In the court document, Thomsen was accused of yelling “I’m gonna fry you like a steak.” She barricaded herself and her 78-year-old aunt in a bedroom when they began to smell smoke.

Deputies smelled smoke when they arrived and could hear a victim yelling from a bedroom window.

Thomsen was on his front porch when first responders approached the house and resisted law enforcement’s directives, returning into the home, court records stated.

As deputies tried to place him in handcuffs, Thomsen “became combative and kicked [a deputy] in the right leg causing a sharp pain.” Investigators found multiple accelerants and lighters in and around the house, and they found that Thomsen had a torch lighter in his pocket.

He was booked into the Clay County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond and appeared in circuit court for an arraignment hearing Thursday morning.

