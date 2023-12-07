License stripped from former Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy over video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - A former Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy lost his peace officer’s license after a commission determined he lied about body camera video during a case.

Documents provided by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, or POST, show Peter Hoff worked for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 28, 2017 to Oct. 21, 2018. The department also employed him from April 29, 2019 to Nov. 5, 2022.

A summary order provided by the commission shows Hoff told a Johnson County Assistant District Attorney that he reviewed his body camera footage of a DUI stop.

The documents shows Hoff provided inconsistent testimony about what the video showed during a court hearing.

The case was dismissed after a judge ruled Hoff was not credible based on his testimony.

After the ruling, the ADA notified her supervisor of Hoff’s conduct.

“I think Deputy Hoff did not review his body cam footage prior to coming to court (lied about doing so) and then made up facts during his testimony that he thought might be helpful to the case. If he had reviewed his body cam footage prior to court, then he straight up just made up facts on the stand since his testimony did not match his footage nor his repmi. He then responded to almost every question Defense asked on cross with ‘I don’t remember’ and became increasingly smart-alecky as the cross went on,” the ADA’s email said, according to the POST’s Order of Revocation.

Following the allegations, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office audited Hoff’s body camera. The allegedly audit determined he had not accessed the video since a year before the hearing in question.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office terminated Hoff on September 23, 2022, according to the order POST provided.

The decision to revoke Hoff’s Kansas Law Endorsement Officer Certification means he will no longer be able to work as a member of law enforcement. He is also required to surrender all evidence of his certification as an officer.

