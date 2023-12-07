Aging & Style
Lawrence Lights: Drive-through show gives back to local nonprofits

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Add Lawrence to the list of drive-through light shows to check out during the holiday season. However, the light show might have a bit of a different feel, because all of the money goes back to nonprofits.

Lawrence Lights first opened up in 2021 and has gradually grown in popularity over the last couple year, but the mission hasn’t changed.

“It’s a fun way to feel a need and give back to the community, it’s a win-win,” Lawrence Lights creator, Tom Pollard said.

Pollard has lived in Lawrence his entire life, and said this is the first drive-through light show for the city. He said being born and raised in Lawrence inspired him to build something that gives back.

Lawrence Lights is organized, set up and hosted entirely by volunteers.

“Not everybody can write a big check directly to a nonprofit, so everybody’s 20 dollars adds up,” Pollard said. “It becomes a big gift and something that changes lives.”

All money raised from the light show goes back to three nonprofits, Sertoma, Lawrence Board of Realtors Community Foundation and Lawrence Parks and Recreation Wee Folks Scholarship Fund.

Pollard said each nonprofit serves a different purpose, but all support Lawrence and Kansas City communities.

“With Sertoma, our main sponsorship is a clinic at KU that helps kids with cognitive learning and speech disorders go to summer camp,” Pollard said. “It’s a great camp and kids probably wouldn’t get to go to a camp other than that.”

Lawrence Lights are on Tuesday-Sunday from 5:30-9:30 p.m. until December 26 at the Youth Sports Complex.

You can learn more about the nonprofits they serve and buy tickets here. The suggested donation is $20 per car.

