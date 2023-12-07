KU hires Jeff Grimes as offensive coordinator

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Former Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has been named KU’s next offensive coordinator, head coach Lance Leipold announced Thursday.

Grimes will also serve as the assistant head coach.

He was a finalist for the Broyles Award, awarded to the nation’s top assistant coach, in 2021 with Baylor and in 2020 when he was at BYU. Grimes helped lead the Bears to the 2021 Big 12 Championship.

“Jeff is a coach with a lot of experience and is a great relationship-builder, football mind and a high-quality person,” said Leipold. “He will be a great fit with our staff and offensive philosophy and is an exciting addition.”

Grimes was let go by Baylor at the end of the 2023 season after Dave Aranda’s team went 3-9 while averaging 23.1 points per game. The previous two seasons, Baylor averaged more than 30 points per game and ranked top-40 in the nation in scoring.

“My family and I are thrilled to join the KU program and be a part of what Coach Leipold and his staff are building in Lawrence,” Grimes said in a release. “I’ve admired Kansas Football over these last few years, and it has been impossible to ignore the momentum behind the program.

“That momentum doesn’t happen without strong alignment among tremendous people committed to a common goal.”

Grimes replaces Andy Kotelnicki, who left KU for the offensive coordinator role at Penn State last well. Under Kotelnicki, the Jayhawks averaged 33.6 points per game, a mark that ranked 30th in the country.

At BYU in 2020, Grimes helped BYU Zach Wilson become a Heisman Trophy finalist. That year, the Cougars were tied for the national lead in yards per play and led all FBS programs in plays of 30 or more yards.

KU will play UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 after finishing the 2023 regular season with an 8-4 record. Jim Zebrowski, who was elevated from quarterbacks coach to co-offensive coordinator in Kotelnicki’s departure, will remain in the role and call plays for the Jayhawks during the bowl game.

Grimes is expected to have quarterback Jalon Daniels available next season after the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year was sidelined throughout the 2023 season with a back injury.

