Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City-area restaurant reaches for “New Heights” and a new fanbase with a new creation on the menu.

This one is for the true 92-percenters!

Rachel Mills, the owner of Grill 32 in Edwardsville, said she was shocked when a friend texted her on Wednesday about the “New Heights” podcast shoutout from Travis and Jason Kelce.

“A friend sent me a text. She was driving her school bus. She said, ‘Oh my God, you’re on the podcast.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God, shut up!”

Rachel Mills dreamed up a new club sandwich for the Edwardsville spot before Super Bowl LVII.

It blends the best of Kansas City and Philadelphia by serving up barbecue and cheesesteak on the same sandwich.

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it combines Kansas City barbecue with a Philly cheesesteak all in one bite. (KCTV)

The actual description on the menu is as follows:

“(On Top) Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Cheese Sauce, 32 Sauce. (On Bottom) Turkey or Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato. American Cheese, Mayo, BBQ Sauce, Stacked on Texas Toast. Inspired by Travis Kelce.”

On the newest episode of “New Heights,” presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the Kelce brothers agree the “New Heights Club” sounds like a pretty good option.

“It’s blending a Philly cheesesteak and some Kansas City barbecue,” Travis Kelce said in the podcast Wednesday.

“How bout that? Sounds like a good combination,” Jason Kelce answered.

Now that Mills knows the Kelce’s know about the unique New Heights Club Sandwich, she hopes they will come order it and give her their thoughts about the creation.

”I’d be like Jason Kelce! I would freak out but I am all for it. They are welcome. like I said before, if they were to ever come in here I would definitely make it to where it would be more of a private scene for them,” Mills said.

The New Heights Club costs $17.95 and is served with a side of fries. While it costs a little more than other options, Mills says everyone gets their money’s worth from the sandwich.

“When we bring it out they’re like, ‘Oh my God, it’s so big!’ But a lot of people like it. A lot of times take some home for later. Some of them finish it. It just all depends on how hungry they are that day,” Mills said.

Mills says her creativity is still swirling. She’s now working on another sandwich that also honors Taylor Swift.

