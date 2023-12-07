KCPD seeing uptick in porch pirates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tis the season for porch pirates. Kansas City Police say they’re already seeing an uptick in stolen packages, some happening in broad daylight.

Veronica Cano has, unfortunately, already been targeted. “I felt violated,” Cano said. “I felt like, who can do this? Why would they do this, especially around this time of year when everyone is ordering online.”

Cano said that on Monday, she got an email saying her package had been delivered. By the time she went to check, it wasn’t there. But her cameras caught everything.

“So, I looked at my cameras during the day, and I saw this vehicle just stop; the passenger came out, walked up to the front door, and just stole the package,” Cano said. “It was a Christmas gift, and I’m still trying to reach out to the retailer to see what I can do. I made my police report.”

Which is exactly what Sgt. Jake Becchina said you should do if this happens to you.

“Having the reports of those incidents is how we know where to go for patterns or trends of this occurring, and it gives us a better chance of us catching someone,” Becchina said.

Becchina said there are things you can do to help prevent these pirates.

“If you work normal business hours, have that package delivered to your work address, where you know you’re going to be,” Becchina said.

He also said to keep your porch lights on and be a good neighbor.

“What we always say is, ‘neighbors that look out for each other have safer neighborhoods,’ Becchina said. “That’s for any crime, but package theft especially. Let your neighbors know if there’s a package set to be delivered; if they’re going to be home, tell them to keep an eye out.”

Becchina said there are higher stakes this year for these thieves.

“There was a law that passed late August of this year, making package thefts from a porch a class E felony charge,” Becchina said. “That means investigators have a little bit more of a penalty to go after if they’re able to identify and get enough to charge and prosecution from the prosecutors in a case like this.”

That’s why he said having video cameras and being a good witness is important.

“If someone is thinking, you know this isn’t that big of a deal, I’m just going to grab something off of a porch, it really can be,” Becchina said.

Cano is now being extra cautious for the rest of the season, leaving mail carriers a note on her door.

“Because I have more packages coming, I did leave a little note on the front door for the carriers that come and drop off packages if they can just conceal it by putting it a little lower or put them around back,” Cano said.

As for you at home, waiting on that package, she Cano said to pay attention and don’t let these grinches beat you to your gifts.

“I never thought this would happen to me; I hear stories until it happens to you; that’s when it really hurts, so just be careful,” Cano said.

