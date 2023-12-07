KC Current unveils videoboard at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current have a multi-year partnership with Samsung, and with it, a video scoreboard at CPKC Stadium.

Thursday, the team announced a multi-year partnership with the company that will lead to marks, in-game signage, hospitality and social media promotions with the KC Current.

“The videoboard is a major component of the gameday experience, from pregame hype videos to crystal-clear replays. ” said KC Current VP of facility development Scott Jenkins. “We know our fans will appreciate the incredible quality and technology of CPKC Stadium’s videoboard.”

The board will be 75 feet wide.

“Being able to see the scoreboard playing for the first time is really, really cool,” said Current VP of communications Dani Welniak.

CPKC Stadium is set to open in March 2024. Samsung will also provide LED panels that line the entire perimeter of the soccer field.

