Presidents of Catholic Charities Peter and Veronica Mallouk join Jillian and Shane to share the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Catholic Charities. There are tickets still available to the gala that takes place on January 20th you can visit snowballgala.com for more information. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

