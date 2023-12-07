Aging & Style
Kansas City-based CBD company to pay hefty fine for violating law

Money (generic)
Money (generic)(Unsplash)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Environmental Protection Agency fined Kansas City-based CBD American Shaman LLC for illegally selling six products.

According to the EPA the company sold six antimicrobial pesticides called “Shaman Cleansing Wash” and “Shaman Cleansing Gel” during the COVID-19 pandemic. The EPA said the products were not registered, which violates the law.

The EPA ordered American Shaman to pay a $120,720 fine. The company must also donate a total of $250,000 worth of products to Care Beyond the Boulevard, a Kansas City nonprofit that provides free medical care to underserved populations. The donations will include medical equipment, COVID-19 tests, PPE supplies, hand sanitizer, thermometers, and other supplies over a five-year period.

CBD American Shaman specializes in cannabidiod products. It has more than 300 locations in 30 states.

ALSO READ: Police warn public of couple who steals wallets from customers at Liberty businesses

The EPA said the violations in question took place at a location in Overland Park and at the company’s headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2021.

