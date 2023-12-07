Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

K-State’s Tomlin ‘no longer able to continue’ with program

FILE: Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin celebrates after a basket during the first half of...
FILE: Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin celebrates after a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas State forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin will not return to the program, the university announced Wednesday night.

Tomlin, who had been indefinitely suspended prior to the season-opener in November, was arrested Oct. 29 following a bar fight in Manhattan.

Wednesday, after fans on campus protested with chants of “Free ‘Qwan,” athletic director Gene Taylor announced that Tomlin would not return.

“We have heard the concerns and the questions from K-State fans and friends around Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s indefinite suspension from the men’s basketball team,” Taylor said. “Situations like these are difficult. We know you want answers, but federal privacy laws largely prohibit the University and K-State Athletics from publicly discussing specific information around circumstances like this.”

Taylor continued: “K-State Athletics can now share that Nae’Qwan Tomlin will no longer be able to continue with the K-State men’s basketball team.”

On Oct. 30, K-State head coach Jerome Tang said Tomlin would be away from the team for a period of time.

“Although he is not with the team, he is still part of our family,” Tang said then. “And we will do what can to support him as he moves through this process.”

Later on, Tang said the coaching staff was treating Tomlin’s absence as if it was a season-ending injury. Now, the University has definitively stated the forward won’t return.

“This decision was not made lightly by me, but it is the decision warranted by the circumstances that brought it to bear.”

Tomlin averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season with the Wildcats. The senior forward entered the NBA Draft but withdrew his name to return to school.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Warn has been issued for Saturday.
FORECAST: First Warn issued for Saturday with bigger storm system approaching
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Taylor Swift watches an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and against the...
Taylor Swift reveals relationship with Travis Kelce began before anyone knew
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Andrew Mullin is approximately 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds and was last seen wearing orange...
Deputies ask public for help as concern grows over missing Missouri man

Latest News

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) controls the ball next to Michigan State forward...
K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin no longer with team
FILE — Former K-State offensive coordinator Collin Klein.
Former K-State star QB, offensive coordinator leaves for same role at Texas A&M, per report
Kansas State players celebrate after their overtime victory in an NCAA college basketball game...
Perry’s late step-back 3 gives K-State third straight OT win over Villanova
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) center and the team holds up the championship trophy...
NCAA President Charlie Baker calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes