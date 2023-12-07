K-State’s Tomlin ‘no longer able to continue’ with program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas State forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin will not return to the program, the university announced Wednesday night.

Tomlin, who had been indefinitely suspended prior to the season-opener in November, was arrested Oct. 29 following a bar fight in Manhattan.

Wednesday, after fans on campus protested with chants of “Free ‘Qwan,” athletic director Gene Taylor announced that Tomlin would not return.

“We have heard the concerns and the questions from K-State fans and friends around Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s indefinite suspension from the men’s basketball team,” Taylor said. “Situations like these are difficult. We know you want answers, but federal privacy laws largely prohibit the University and K-State Athletics from publicly discussing specific information around circumstances like this.”

Taylor continued: “K-State Athletics can now share that Nae’Qwan Tomlin will no longer be able to continue with the K-State men’s basketball team.”

On Oct. 30, K-State head coach Jerome Tang said Tomlin would be away from the team for a period of time.

“Although he is not with the team, he is still part of our family,” Tang said then. “And we will do what can to support him as he moves through this process.”

Later on, Tang said the coaching staff was treating Tomlin’s absence as if it was a season-ending injury. Now, the University has definitively stated the forward won’t return.

“This decision was not made lightly by me, but it is the decision warranted by the circumstances that brought it to bear.”

Tomlin averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season with the Wildcats. The senior forward entered the NBA Draft but withdrew his name to return to school.

