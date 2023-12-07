Aging & Style
‘Its horrible’: Some parents are not pleased with SMSD cutting PE requirement to half

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - Graduation requirements in the Shawnee Mission School District will look a little different for future graduates.

The school board voted during their Monday meeting to slash the requirement for physical education from one credit to half a credit.

It passed by a narrow margin – 13 to 12.

While some credits were added in other subjects, some parents weren’t too pleased with the change.

It’s horrible, I have two kids in high school, and I’ve been working out with them since they could lift a weight, and so, they’ve been educated on it, but I see so many kids around them that don’t do any physical education.

Anonymous SMSD Parent

During the meeting, the school board said it was not an easy decision, having to meet several times since May.

“What’s in the best interest of our students? and I think that was the main concern, that main thing that we wanted to get out of that, is what decision are we making that’s going to benefit kids,” said David Stubblefield, the Associate Superintendent.

The school board said the change was necessary, after the Kansas State School Board changed its requirements.

The changes include reducing the English language Arts’ credits from 4 to 3.5, adding half a credit for speech, debate, or journalism, and requiring one credit in a stem class, for the first time – leaving only half credits for physical education.

While adding more classes in some subjects seems beneficial, parents we spoke with said they feel physical education should be held at a higher priority.

“Physical education is a counterbalance; it helps them do all the other education more, how’s your mind going to work? I mean you obviously function better when you’re healthy and you’ve gotten your energy out,” said the same parent KCTV5 spoke with.

KCTV5 contacted other school districts in Johnson County to see if they’re following Shawnee Mission’s lead – Olathe School District said they have proposed changes to their graduation requirements, but it has not been approved by the board of education. While Blue Valley School District said PE will stay at 1 credit.

