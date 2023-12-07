Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Independence pastor charged with sexually abusing children

Jackson County Sheriff's Office provided a picture of Virgil Lee Marsh. Prosecutors charged...
Jackson County Sheriff's Office provided a picture of Virgil Lee Marsh. Prosecutors charged the Independence pastor with sexually abusing two women when they were under the age of 14.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence pastor admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with two young girls, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged Virgil L. Marsh with one count of first-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of first-degree child molestation involving two girls under the age of 14 who attended his church between 2011 and 2018.

According to the probable cause statement, Virgil told police he “asked for forgiveness from God, and he is no longer the man who had previously done things to the victims.”

Independence police arrested Marsh outside his residence on Dec. 5, 2023, but the investigation into child abuse claims against him began months earlier.

ALSO READ: Kansas City-based CBD company to pay hefty fine for violating law

In May, a woman told investigators that Marsh sexually assaulted her years previously while she stayed at his home overnight. The alleged abuse took place in 2011, when the woman attended Marsh’s church.

The woman reported Marsh got into his hot tub with her and inappropriately touch her. She also said Marsh “consistently” groped her and kissed her on the mouth. The alleged victim also reported to the detective that Marsh got into bed with her one night.

At one point, the alleged victim told another person who lived in the home with Marsh. That triggered a meeting between the victim, her parents, and Marsh. The alleged victim told Independence police that Marsh apologized and cried during the meeting, but that the inappropriate contact involving Marsh continued.

Court documents show a second alleged victim came forward several days after the initial reports about Marsh.

According to the probable cause statement, the second alleged victim described a similar relationship with Marsh that involved inappropriate contact. The victim said the abuse took place at Marsh’s home between 2016 and 2018, when she was eight and nine years old.

ALSO READ: Man accused of trying to burn house down with wife, aunt trapped inside

The court paperwork shows Marsh admitted to some of the allegations during an interview with police. He said he inappropriately touched the first victim and had gone too far. He also admitted touching her while she slept in his spare bedroom, according to the probable cause statement.

Marsh made his first appearance in court on the charges Thursday. He will be back in court for a judge to review his bond on Dec. 12.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Warn has been issued for Saturday.
FORECAST: First Warn issued for Saturday with bigger storm system approaching
Taylor Swift watches an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and against the...
Taylor Swift reveals relationship with Travis Kelce began before anyone knew
Page Communications released pictures of Metro North Crossing, which will open in Kansas City,...
New Northland restaurants announced at site of former mall
Grayson O'Connor
Police called several times in recent years to downtown apartment where 5-year-old fell
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Latest News

Leaders in Cass County said a plan to widen Interstate 49 from Grandview to Raymore has...
Plan to widen part of I-49 in Cass County downsized
The Kansas City Current unveiled the videoboard at CPKC Stadium on Dec. 7, 2023.
KC Current unveils videoboard at CPKC Stadium
KC Current unveils videoboard at CPKC Stadium
U.S. Highway 50 to close for emergency bridge work