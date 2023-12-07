Aging & Style
How to win truck owned by Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A truck owned and driven by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be used to raise money for an organization at his alma mater.

The Matador Club is a non-profit organization. The group says it works to develop NIL collaborations and opportunities for student-athletes at Texas Tech.

The nonprofit announced it plans to auction off Mahomes’ custom-designed 2019, Nissan Titan XD Rocky Ridge Edition.

The truck is 4WD with a 5.6 Liter V8 engine. It features custom seat stitching and metallic black paint with a custom fade. The truck also features mod bumpers with grill and lighting.

ALSO READ: Kansas City’s food scene up for 2024 ‘Eater’ honor

Mahomes had put less than 10,500 miles on the truck since he received it. The Kelly Blue Book value of the truck is nearly $62,000.

The Matador Club is raffling off a Nissan truck formerly owned by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.(Heidi Schmidt | Matador Club)

“Although Chiefs Kingdom and Red Raider Nation do not share a zip code, they share their admiration for Mahomes and the call to support his many endeavors. As an organization, the Matador Club is proud to take its efforts beyond Texas’ borders and share this opportunity with the community Mahomes now calls home,” raffle organizers said.

Raffle tickets are $100 each and can be purchased online through the Matador Club.

ALSO READ: K-State’s Tomlin ‘no longer able to continue’ with program

The drawing will take place on January 6, 20204.

The winner must be at least 18 years old, live in the contiguous United States and will be selected through an automated random generator. The total number of tickets is based on the amount of money that is donated.

