Hickman Mills School District breaks ground on Real-World Learning Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hickman Mills School District broke ground on its Real-World Learning Center on Wednesday afternoon. The Real-World Learning Center will help teach kids skills they’ll need after school if they choose a career in certain trades and skills.

The new facility will be built at the site of the former Pinnacle Career Institute. The district will repurpose the building to fit its needs.

“It’s much needed, in terms of giving the opportunities to our students,” said Hickman Mills Superintendent Yaw Obeng.

Hickman Mills School District (HMC-1) wants to get its students ready for the workforce. While some students pursue college, others seek out careers that don’t need a degree.

“We do our analysis with industry,” said Obeng. “The construction trade said, ‘We don’t have students coming out into this industry.’ There are some really good dollars in terms of that. We’ve got students who are leaving and getting $36/hour.”

The Real-World Learning Center will include programs like health sciences, skilled trades, English classes and more. Students say it’s a great program.

“It’s really, mostly hands-on,” said Aleecia Star, a senior at Ruskin High School. “In the classroom, it’s a lot of notes, a lot of bookwork, but when you are doing off campus, it’s not that. You are actually around people, talking to them. You are going to different places, experiencing new things, not something you can do in the classroom.”

Students can also develop, market, and sell products at the center’s district store. They will even run their own coffee shop in the building.

“Having a coffee shop will give them a chance to do customer service, right to the accounting, and the ordering and shipping, and even the construction of the space,” Obeng said.

Getting out of a traditional classroom and into something that will prepare them for life after school excites students.

“It’s just something fun to do,” said Brayden Dawson, a junior at Ruskin High School. “As long as you are dedicated enough to do it, you’ll find it fun.”

HMC-1 told KCTV5 they expect to have the facility open to students by next summer.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.