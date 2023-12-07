Former Burns PD chief among 4 charged in federal child porn case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Federal court documents confirm a former Kansas law enforcement officer whose career included time as Burns’ police chief is one of four people facing federal charges connected with a federal child pornography case. At the state level, court records also show 34 counts of child sex crime charges against the former officer, Joel Womochil: 24 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and 10 counts of aggravated internet trading in child pornography.

Womochil also faces federal charges in a suspected child porn ring involving three others: Denise Renee Sandmann, Jessica Lynn Quave, and Taylor M. Mullen. At the federal level, Womochil faces four counts on three charges: two counts of conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child -- production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Charges against Sandmann include a count of conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Quave is also charged with conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child. Mullen faces one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

An affidavit provides further insight into Quave and Mullens’ connection with the case in which Womochil and Sandmann were previously arrested.

“During the course of an investigation into a child pornography trafficking ring involving multiple subjects, investigators learned that Jessica Quave engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a minor and produced visual depictions of the conduct which she provided to Joel Womochil via the internet,” the affidavit said.

Metadata showed video of the crime was produced on or about April 13, 2021.

“Investigators were also able to identify the location of the sexual abuse, which returned to a former residence shared by [Quave and Mullen] in Council Grove, Kansas,” the affidavit said.

Investigators learned Quave and Mullen lived at the Council Grove home for about a year, from February 2021 to February 2022. The affidavit said a child identified as a victim in the case “was also residing there, in the care and custody of Taylor M. Mullen.”

Investigators found Mullen living in Seneca, the affidavit said. In custody, the document said Mullen admitted to knowing about Quave sexually abusing a child and recording the crime on her smartphone.

“Mullen also admitted he assisted Quave in recording the sexually abusive conduct using Quave’s smartphone device,” the affidavit said. “Agents showed Mullen a depiction, previously found on Womochil’s devices, which Mullen advised he had received from Quave in messaging.”

