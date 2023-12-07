Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Unseasonably warm Thursday with highs in the 60s

Unseasonably warm Thursday with highs in the 60s
By Warren Sears
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We have quite the weather roller coaster in store over the next few days. We start that roller coaster with warm and almost spring-like temperatures on Thursday. Highs will make a run to the lower 60s in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. The trade-off is a stronger wind from the south. Gusts could reach and or exceed 30 mph. Thursday night temperatures will fall to the mid-40s. Friday starts dry, but an increasing rain chance in the afternoon has prompted a First Warn. This next batch of rain does not look overly heavy, but more of a nuisance to those Friday afternoon and evening plans. Our latest timeline brings rain after 3 p.m. and through about 11 p.m., off and on. Totals will be rather minor, in the 0.10-0.25″ range. Our latest model guidance pulls the rain out of the region and to the east much earlier than originally expected. This is reflected in a lower rain chance now on Saturday, only 20%. We did, however, keep the First Warn in place on Saturday for a big cold front dropping our temperatures to the lower/mid-40s in the afternoon. The Chiefs game on Sunday does look rather cool, but at least dry. Kickoff temperatures will be in the lower 40s. We keep the rather cool, but near-average temperatures for next week.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Warn has been issued for Saturday.
FORECAST: First Warn issued for Saturday with bigger storm system approaching
Taylor Swift watches an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and against the...
Taylor Swift reveals relationship with Travis Kelce began before anyone knew
Grayson O'Connor
Police called several times in recent years to downtown apartment where 5-year-old fell
Page Communications released pictures of Metro North Crossing, which will open in Kansas City,...
New Northland restaurants announced at site of former mall
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Latest News

Unseasonably warm Thursday with highs in the 60s
Unseasonably warm Thursday with highs in the 60s
A First Warn has been issued for Friday night and Saturday in Kansas City.
FORECAST: First Warn in effect Friday night and Saturday
FORECAST: First Warn in effect Friday night and Saturday
Next 3 Days
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Temperatures mild Wednesday and tomorrow with winds ramping up overnight