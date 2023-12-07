FIRST WARN FORECAST: Unseasonably warm Thursday with highs in the 60s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We have quite the weather roller coaster in store over the next few days. We start that roller coaster with warm and almost spring-like temperatures on Thursday. Highs will make a run to the lower 60s in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. The trade-off is a stronger wind from the south. Gusts could reach and or exceed 30 mph. Thursday night temperatures will fall to the mid-40s. Friday starts dry, but an increasing rain chance in the afternoon has prompted a First Warn. This next batch of rain does not look overly heavy, but more of a nuisance to those Friday afternoon and evening plans. Our latest timeline brings rain after 3 p.m. and through about 11 p.m., off and on. Totals will be rather minor, in the 0.10-0.25″ range. Our latest model guidance pulls the rain out of the region and to the east much earlier than originally expected. This is reflected in a lower rain chance now on Saturday, only 20%. We did, however, keep the First Warn in place on Saturday for a big cold front dropping our temperatures to the lower/mid-40s in the afternoon. The Chiefs game on Sunday does look rather cool, but at least dry. Kickoff temperatures will be in the lower 40s. We keep the rather cool, but near-average temperatures for next week.

