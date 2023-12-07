Elderly Clay County man found dead after Silver Alert

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An elderly Clay County man was found dead Thursday afternoon two days after a Silver Alert had been issued for him.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said 81-year-old Bert Torrey was found dead outside of his vehicle south of Richmond on Pryor Road. Authorities said there was no evidence of foul play.

A Silver Alert had been issued for Torrey on Tuesday after he left his home in Liberty without his medication and phone.

