Elderly Clay County man found dead after Silver Alert

Bert L. Torrey, 81, was found dead Thursday afternoon south of Richmond on Pryor Road.
Bert L. Torrey, 81, was found dead Thursday afternoon south of Richmond on Pryor Road.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An elderly Clay County man was found dead Thursday afternoon two days after a Silver Alert had been issued for him.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said 81-year-old Bert Torrey was found dead outside of his vehicle south of Richmond on Pryor Road. Authorities said there was no evidence of foul play.

A Silver Alert had been issued for Torrey on Tuesday after he left his home in Liberty without his medication and phone.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

